Library to offer scholarships

The Steven L. Steele Memorial Book Scholarship is once again open to college bound senior students from Vernon, Hardyston, Hamburg, and Franklin, N.J.

An application may be picked up at the library, located at 66 Route 94 in Vernon, or may be printed from the Sussex County Library System website (www.sussexcountylibrary.org). To participate, attach a one page essay on “The Influence of the Library on My Life” and enclose a letter of recommendation.

Submit the completed form at the library branch, or send it via E-Mail it to dorothy.henry.library.friends@gmail.com by May 13. The scholarship award of $500 will be presented to the winner for purchasing textbooks in any form, or school supplies.

Release any academic records pertinent to this scholarship.

The winner must be present and willing to read their essay at the Friends of the Library annual meeting in June 2022. If chosen, the winner gives the Dorothy Henry Friends of the Library permission to print the essay and submit a photograph of the winner to the local newspapers, library website, and social media.