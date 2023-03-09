Lane closures expected on Route 15

Varying lane closures will be required on Route 15 in both directions during the day as an intersection improvement project begins in Jefferson, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials said.

NJDOT’s contractor, Union Paving and Construction, said varying single lane closures may be necessary on Route 15 in both directions at the Berkshire Valley Road interchange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

The closures, which began Feb. 21, are required for utility work and are expected to remain in place for the next several weeks.

At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

The ramps to and from Berkshire Valley Road will remain open.

NJDOT will provide notice before any future closures as the project advances.

In addition, a new traffic pattern was put in place on Berkshire Valley Road westbound between Knipper Road and the ramp to Route 15 northbound Feb. 21. Traffic cones were placed, and the road was striped to create a work zone with traffic shifted to the left.

The new traffic pattern is necessary for utility work.

This configuration is expected to be in place until spring 2025.

The work is part of an $8 million federally-funded project to enhance safety and improve the operation of the signalized intersection of Route 15 and Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson.

Improvements include adding a second left-turn lane from Berkshire Valley Road southbound to Route 15 southbound as well as widening and extending the Route 15 northbound through lane.

The traffic signals will be replaced, sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be constructed, and upgrades will be made to drainage and guiderails.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change because of weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website at www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.