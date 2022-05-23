Lafayette schools announce open BOE seat, pre-k expansion

The Lafayette Township School District is seeking to fill an open seat on its Board of Education. Board member Frederick Greaver resigned in April; the term for the seat is from June 2022 through December 2022. All Lafayette Township residents of at least 18 years of age are eligible. Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education in this seat should contact the Lafayette Township School Business Administrator, Erin Siipola, at edunstan@ltes.org.

The Lafayette Township School District also announced that it is expanding its integrated pre-k program to allow for students from surrounding communities to attend as well. The program is for children turning 3, 4, or 5 years old by September 1, 2022.

The annual fee for the full day program is $4,500; half day programs are also available at $3,500. Interested families should contact the secretary to the superintendent, Sue Webster, at swebster@ltes.org.