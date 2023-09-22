Lafayette Day will be Sunday

Lafayette Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lafayette Pond on Route 15.

There will be local vendors, an antique and flea market, petting zoo and pony rides, a pumpkin painting station, bounce house, Touch-a-Truck, Fire Hose Target Shoot and Gladiator Joust.

The Rated R band will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be an adult beverage tent.

The Fire Department will have a food pavilion with games and food.

For information, contact Stephanie at 973-383-1817 ext. 11 or landuse@lafayettetwp.org