Kid’s Tricky Tray today at Lafayette Township School

The Lafayette Township School PTO will host a Kid’s Tricky Tray on Saturday, March 25 at the school, 178 Beaver Run Road.
The doors open at 2 p.m. and the calling starts at 4 p.m.
Admission is $7, which includes a sheet of regular prize tickets.
To pre-order a whole large pizza, the cost is $15.
The more than 125 kid-themed prizes include badminton and volleyball sets, Barbie, sports balls, a large dollhouse, cars, trucks, LEGO sets, tickets to local amusements, gift cards and a hoverboard.
There will be crafts and other activities to entertain young children.
For information, contact Tara Richter at 201-741-0186 or tmb2204@aol.com