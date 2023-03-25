Kid’s Tricky Tray today at Lafayette Township School

The Lafayette Township School PTO will host a Kid’s Tricky Tray on Saturday, March 25 at the school, 178 Beaver Run Road.

The doors open at 2 p.m. and the calling starts at 4 p.m.

Admission is $7, which includes a sheet of regular prize tickets.

To pre-order a whole large pizza, the cost is $15.

The more than 125 kid-themed prizes include badminton and volleyball sets, Barbie, sports balls, a large dollhouse, cars, trucks, LEGO sets, tickets to local amusements, gift cards and a hoverboard.

There will be crafts and other activities to entertain young children.

For information, contact Tara Richter at 201-741-0186 or tmb2204@aol.com