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Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta to award $1,500 scholarships

Sparta. The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta will award two $1,500 scholarships to graduating female seniors from Sparta-area high schools, with applications due May 2, 2026

Sussex County /
| 20 Mar 2026 | 04:29

    The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta announced it will award two scholarships of $1,500 each to local graduating female high school seniors.

    The scholarships will be awarded primarily based on service to community and school, reflecting the mission of the organization, which promotes volunteerism and community engagement.

    Applications, with full instructions, are available online at www.jwcsparta.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, May 2.

    The organization, made up of women from Sparta and surrounding areas, promotes goodwill through community events and activities. For more information, visit www.jwcsparta.org or email jwcsparta@gmail.com.

    Eligible students include graduating seniors who reside in Sparta or attend one of the following high schools:
    High Point Regional High School
    Hopatcong High School
    Kittatinny Regional High School
    Lenape Valley Regional High School
    Newton High School
    Pope John XXIII Regional High School
    Sparta High School
    Sussex County Technical School
    Veritas Christian Academy
    Wallkill Valley Regional High School