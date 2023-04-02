Jefferson Museum opens today

The Jefferson Museum will re-open for the season from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

The featured exhibit will be “Something Borrowed, Something Blue - Wartime Weddings.” On display will be vintage wedding gowns and accessories from the historical society’s collection. There also will be Victorian wedding attire on loan from surrounding museums.

On loan from members will be wartime wedding gowns and accessories, military memorabilia, apparel and weapons.

Costumed docents will be on hand to point out displays on wedding customs and other items.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, in the original kitchen of the museum, will be open with many new items.

Miss Elizabeth’s Gardens are tagged and open for self-tours.

Membership information will be available.

For information, go online to www.jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or send email to Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society president, at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net or the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net