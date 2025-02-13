Harlem Wizards bring game - and money

The show basketball team the Harlem Wizards took on a team of middle school teachers and staff in a fun-filled charity basketball game Friday, Feb. 7 at Jefferson Township High School.
The Wizards won the game, 81-70.
The Wizards, based in Moonachie, are a professional basketball team created in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis. The team now is owned and managed by his son Todd Davis.
It takes part in fundraising at schools throughout the country.
In Jefferson, the Wizards wowed the crowd with trick shots, comedy and interaction with fans.
Mayor Eric Wilsusen served as a referee for the game, and state Assemblyman Christian Barranco, R-25, played for the Jefferson team.
About 800 people attended the game.
Leading up to the game, Wizards player John “Big J” Smith visited Briggs Elementary School to kick off the WizFit Challenge, a program in which students will exercise and raise money for the Jefferson Township Consolidated PTA.
If they reach their goal of $5,000, they plan to “pie” Principal Randi De Brito and members of the Police Department in the face.