Hardyston senior citizens group announce new officers

At a Farmstead Country Club luncheon on Monday, May 16, the Senior Citizens of Hardyston Township installed their officers for the next year.

Pictured in the accompanying photo, left to right in the front, are: Installer June Eisenecker, Trustee Mary Ann Murphy, Treasurer Barbara Hatke, and second Vice President Mildred Meibach. Standing left to right in the back are: Vice President Raymond Hatke, Trustee Toni Ann Dionisio, assistant secretary Joan Fink, Trustee Christine Dabrowski, assistant Treasurer Mary Ruane, secretary Carol Pra, and President Wayne Franek.