Hardyston senior citizens group announce new officers

The Senior Citizens of Hardyston Township installed their officers for 2018-2019 at an installation luncheon at the Farmstead Golf Club on May 14th, 2018. In attendance, as guests, were Marianne Smith, township Manager and Bret Alemy, Police Chief. Members in the photo are: Seated (L-R) Mildred Miebach-2nd Vice President, Evelyn Verrico- Trustee, Mary Anne Murphy-Vice President and Barbara Hatke- Treasurer. Standing (L-R) Stella Truran-Assistant Secretary, Linda Adams- Secretary, Sue Fillgrove- Trustee, June Eisenecker- Installer, Raymond Hatke- President, Carol McDole- Data Manager and Mary Ruane- Assistant Treasurer. Not attending was Jon Anderson- Trustee.