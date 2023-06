The annual Hardyston Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road.

To be selected are Miss Hardyston, age 17-21; Teen Miss Hardyston, ages 13-16; Junior Miss Hardyston, ages 8-12; Little Miss Hardyston, ages 4-7; and Little Mister Hardyston, ages 4-7.

For information, call 973-823-7020.