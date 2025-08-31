Hardyston Family Festival will be Friday, Saturday

The Hardyston Family Festival will be Sept. 5-6 at the Wheatsworth Sports & Recreation Complex on Wheatsworth Road.

A concert by the Kootz and fireworks are planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

There will be ice cream for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

From noon to 4 p.m., there will be music, entertainment, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, live demonstrations, vendors and food.

An ISPW wrestling show is sponsored by the Wrestling Collector on Route 23.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 7.