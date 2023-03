St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hardyston will be holding a series of special events throughout the year linking the parish and the community.

The first event, offering tech help for senior citizens, will be Saturday, March 25 in the Parish Hall, 4 Beaver Run Road.

It is open to all residents.

The help will include how to navigate a smartphone, download apps, open links and more.

To register or for information, call 973-827-8030.