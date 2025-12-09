Hardyston adds second EMS rig to lower response times

A second ambulance rig and crew will be stationed at the Hardyston municipal building on Wheatsworth Road to strengthen emergency medical response times across the township.

The move comes as Hardyston Township and Saint Clare’s Health System continue their longtime partnership, which has provided vital ambulance and EMS services to residents for more than a decade. Township officials recognized challenges that emerged after emergency rigs were relocated following the closure of the Littell Center, particularly for residents on the town’s north side.

The township manager, mayor and council worked proactively with Saint Clare’s to address those concerns, and officials have welcomed the EMS team to its new location.

Residents are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns.