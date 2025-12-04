Hamburg. Health Division plans women’s health screenings

The Sussex County Division of Health, Office of Public Health nursing, will hold a Women’s Health Screening on Thursday from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. at 201 Wheatsworth Road.

Screenings will include a ThinPrep pap test, pelvic exam, HPV testing, a clinical breast exam, a follow-up mammogram and colorectal testing.

There is no fee for grant eligible participants, and the clinic is available to Sussex County residents who have no insurance to cover routine screenings and participants in NJCEED.

Pre-registration is required. Participants must have an appointment as walk-ins will not be accepted.

Other screening dates are: Jan. 15, Feb. 26, and March 26.