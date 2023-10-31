Home
x
Halloween Spooktacular in Hardyston
ava lamorte
harydston
| 31 Oct 2023 | 09:49
HH1 Caitlin Mazzaro, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, holds her baby Aleia at Hardyston’s Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Photo by Ava Lamorte)
HH2 Little Mister Hardyston Roman Hunt and his mother, Shavonda De Roche, were dressed as Native Americans at the event, which included a costume contest and parade as well as a Trunk or Treat. (Photo by Ava Lamorte)
HH3 On the hayride, from left, are Fernando Neftaly, Stephanie Suckey, Mike Suckey, Logan Suckey on lap, Wesley Meyer, Heather Meyer and Lilly Meyer. The Halloween Spooktacular also offered face painting, a dance performance and a pumpkin give-away.
HH4 From left are Gia Versace, Caitlin and Aleia Mazzaro and Lucia Yacullo.
HH5 Lorenzo Magarino, 4, is dressed as a zombie and Gino Magarino, 7, is the Grim Reaper.
Miss Hardyston Kayla Van Ginneken attended the event at Wheatsworth Field.
Andrew Woodbury, 7, is dressed as Mr. Smile and Lucas Woodbury, 10, is Fall Guy.
The Halloween Spooktacular was at Wheatsworth Field in Hardyston on a beautiful fall day.
