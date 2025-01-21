Haig, Sena take oaths

John Haig and Mark Sena were sworn in to new terms on the Hamburg Borough Council at the annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

Both were unopposed in the Nov. 5 election.

The meeting included a budget review, discussion of tax adjustments, and overview of the pickleball and basketball court expansion.

“2024 did challenge us a little,” Mayor Richard Krasnomowitz said in his remarks, going on to celebrate the council and borough for how they faced the challenges, particularly in terms of energy security.

Haig serves as deputy coordinator of the borough’s Office of Emergency Management as well as council liaison to the Department of Public Works (DPW). The DPW worked on the pickleball and basketball court expansion and the installation of a new sign for the borough.

Krasnomowitz mentioned the sign, which said “Happy Holidays,” along with the borough’s many other holiday decorations, saying they were a victory for the community amid budget concerns. “It is the best decorated town in Sussex County.”

The council concluded the meeting by reaffirming its dedication to smart proactive governance.

“We’ve got to continue to not let little problems turn into big problems,” Sena said.