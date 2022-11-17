Green Team, Ogdensburg schools ‘Plant the Promise’

The Green Team and STEM Club for Ogdensburg Elementary Public School District on Oct. 28 teamed up to participate in “Plant The Promise’’ to celebrate Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week, October 23rd - 31st, is a national annual “celebration” where students dress up for themed days to show their support for living a drug-free life.

The Green Team was selected to participate and was awarded one hundred red tulip bulbs and gardening tools to serve as a reminder of “the beauty of living a drug-free life.”

Twenty-seven students and four advisors gathered on the hillside beside the school to bury the bulbs. Ogdensburg is one of seven schools that were selected to have the honor of receiving the tulip bulbs. When spring comes, passersby will see a large beautiful ribbon made of red tulips.

As the bulbs grow, the students will as well, keeping loyal to their promise of living a healthy lifestyle.