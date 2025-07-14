Golf outing today to benefit Franklin School

The third annual Bruce Knutelsky Golf Outing, benefiting the Franklin Education Foundation, will be Tuesday, July 15 at Black Bear Golf Course, 138 Route 23, Franklin.

Registration and breakfast is at 7 p.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

A BBQ lunch will be held about 1:30 p.m.

The cost for an individual golfer is $150. Lunch only is $40.

Proceeds will be used to provide innovative and enriching experiences to students and staff at Franklin Borough School.

For information, call 973-714-9480 or send email to FEF@fboe.org