Golf outing today benefits Franklin school

The Franklin Education Foundation will host its annual golf outing on Monday, July 10 at Black Bear Golf Course in Franklin.

Starting at 8 a.m., participants will be treated to breakfast, have access to the driving range and play a full round of golf followed by lunch and an awards ceremony.

While on the course, golfers will participate in contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and putting.

Interested golfers and sponsors may contact Joyce at jcarr@fboe.org

All proceeds benefit the foundation’s mission to provide the students and staff of Franklin Borough School with innovative and enriching experiences throughout the school year.

This year, the foundation will honor the memory of Bruce Knutelsky, the first president of the foundation.