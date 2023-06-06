Glen Meadow students join art honor society

About 120 parents, guardians and family members watched as 32 students were inducted into the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Art Honor Society on March 30.

Under the supervision of adviser Lisa Hirkaler, society members led a ceremony for the inductees. There also was a student art show.

The society was established to inspire and recognize students who have shown an outstanding ability and interest in the visual arts. It supports the members in their efforts to attain the highest standards in art scholarship, character and service as well as to bring recognition of the school’s art education program to the attention of the community.

The 2022-23 members of the National Junior Art Honor Society are Evelyn Bernard, Lovle Blakes, Siri Borgerson, Axel Bourne, Casandra Cruz, Jordyn Dearolf, Emma Dow, Ava Florio, Caileigh Gandy, Alison Getz, Emily Gosses, Lilly Greener, Lindsey Jensen, Arianna Johnson, Lillian Kelso, Anna King, Bella Knarr, Leah Mishock, Kyra Nolan, Tessa Pelak, Edith Roman, Lilliana Rovetto, Ace Sajban, Juliet Schwarz, Alyanna Souffront, Carly St. Clair, Ivana Sudacki, Ava Tlatelpa, Aniela Tomeczk, Madigan Van Blarcom, Sierra Wagner and Crystal Wortham.