Geuther Girls take show on the road

Music has served as a unifying force in the Geuther family, through sing-alongs in their kitchen at home in Franklin or at lively family gatherings.

But Chloe and her younger sister Lily wanted to take it a step further.

The duo began playing at the open mic night at the Homestead Rest in Sparta.

Discovering the unique blend of their voices, they decided to start playing every weekend at local breweries and restaurants in Sussex County as the Geuther Girls.

The sisters draw inspiration from distinct musical icons.

Chloe finds her muse in the likes of Adele, Lady Gaga and Chris Stapleton, while Lily’s musical influences lean toward Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Carrie Underwood as well as her older sister, Chloe, and the youngest Geuther sister, Grayson.

Despite their diverse sources of inspiration, Chloe and Lily agree on their favorite genre: country.

Lily explains that country is her favorite because she “grew up listening to it and (it) reminds (her) of home.”

The two girls are honing their musical talents under the guidance of local instructor Elisa Girlando at her studio in Sparta.

Girlando holds deep admiration for the remarkable progress the sisters have made within a relatively brief period. “They have come so far in such a short amount of time, and that’s because of their hard work and dedication. They were born with talent; I just helped bring it out!

“The girls are extremely blessed to have such a supportive and dedicated mother, and, of course, they are both absolutely beautiful inside and out. They will go far!”

Lily cited her favorite aspect of performing alongside her sister: “It brings us closer as sisters and I get to share something I love with my sister. I love performing because it brings joy to people and I love to see how happy they are that young girls like us are following our dreams.”

Chloe values the sense of accomplishment that comes from their collaborative efforts. “As sisters, it is always a good feeling to have accomplished something together rather than alone.”

Peter Artusa of the Pine Island Tap House in Pine Island, N.Y., was an early supporter of the Geuther Girls and one of the first to book the sisters for a performance.

He has a vivid memory of their show. “They were engaging and turned my brewery into a music venue. They were so much more than a band.”

Recently, Chloe had the honor of performing the National Anthem at the Sussex County Miners Game at Skylands Stadium.

Together, they savor each moment of their performances for the local community and eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead. The Geuther Girls have an exciting lineup of upcoming gigs at various local venues this month, including the Irish Cottage, Brick & Brew, and Doc’s Place.