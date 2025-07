The Kootz will perform in a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Wheatsworth Park Pavilion in Hamburg.

The concert is organized by the Hardyston Recreation Department.

Each attendee will be given a ticket good for one free ice cream.

Mile 39 will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at Wheatsworth Field as the summer concert series continues.