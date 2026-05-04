Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Franklin students chalk the walk
Franklin. Students at Franklin Borough School participated in the school’s Chalk to the Walk event on May 3.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 04 May 2026 | 12:52
Olivia Verpent of Franklin stands by a chalk drawing.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lucas Nelsen shows off chalk art.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Leila Baez poses near the area by the front steps she decorated.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Franklin
2
Franklin school
3
Leila Baez
4
Lucas Nelsen
5
maria kovic
6
Olivia Verpent
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED