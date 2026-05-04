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Franklin students chalk the walk

Franklin. Students at Franklin Borough School participated in the school’s Chalk to the Walk event on May 3.

Franklin /
| 04 May 2026 | 12:52
    Olivia Verpent of Franklin stands by a chalk drawing.
    Olivia Verpent of Franklin stands by a chalk drawing. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lucas Nelsen shows off chalk art.
    Lucas Nelsen shows off chalk art. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Leila Baez poses near the area by the front steps she decorated.
    Leila Baez poses near the area by the front steps she decorated. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)