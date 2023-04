The Franklin PTO will host a Tricky Tray on Friday, April 21 at 50 Washington Ave.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and calling starts at 8 p.m.

Only Fast Packs may be reserved. All other tickets will be available to purchase on the night of the Tricky Tray.

For information, go online to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyyXnvAZfYfWh5i5L6nECrTUNRkY0g8121Vyi5GEUOabYW2w/viewform