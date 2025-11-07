Franklin. Pancake breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 7

The Franklin American Legion will host a Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Legion Place, Franklin.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 8, and free for children younger than 3. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The event includes a pancake breakfast with a choice of bacon, sausage or turkey bacon, along with coffee and tea. Children can enjoy activities, such as a coloring station and cookie-decorating table, and each child will receive a gift. Families are encouraged to bring their own cameras.