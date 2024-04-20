Franklin, Ogdensburg garage sales Saturday

Franklin and Ogdensburg will hold townwide garage sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts will host the annual Franklin event.

Maps will be available at the Franklin Fire Department, 137 Buckwheat Road, and the American Legion, 1 Legion Place.

In Ogdensburg, maps will be available at Gemma’s Kitchen, Harry’s Convenience Store & Dunkin Donuts in Ogdensburg starting Wednesday, April 24.

Ogdensburg Recreation Association organizes the event. All funds collected go directly to its soccer, basketball and swim programs.

Register to be on the map for $14. To register, send email to oburgottersswimteam@gmail.com