Franklin Education Foundation applauds 20 years of service

In 1999, a $100,000 bequeathal and another large gift shortly thereafter, prompted the creation of the Franklin Education Foundation (FEF). A third gift arrived within the first few years and the Foundation became an organization that could support innovative and creative activities for the children at Franklin Borough School. The Foundation held its first meeting on August 14, 2002.

The Franklin Education Foundation’s purpose is to raise funds and use available resources to provide educational materials and programs to students that would otherwise be unavailable to them. In the past, the Foundation has been able to provide many engaging programs, field trips, and learning materials above and beyond the school budget for Franklin Elementary School students. Each year, the Franklin Education Foundation provides mini-grants to the staff to provide new programs to the students of Franklin. Many of those grants are still being implemented to this day.

In addition, the Foundation also offers several scholarships to exceptional Franklin Borough School students each year, including a $2,000 Mildred Harden Scholarship annually to a high school graduate who matriculated and graduated from the Franklin school district for a post-secondary education. The FEF also provides a $250 Kay Shepard Memorial scholarship annually to a graduating eighth grader who has shown to have overcome obstacles but always worked hard, was supportive of others, and flew under the radar.

On July 11, 2022, the FEF will be having its annual golf outing at Black Bear Golf Course, located at 138 Route 23 in Franklin, NJ. Registration and breakfast will be at 8 a.m., and the tournaments starts at 9 a.m. There will also be a BBQ lunch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top foursome, longest drive, and closest to the pin. There will also be door prize raffles including a free weekday overnight stay at Grand Cascades Lodge with breakfast and golf for two. For further information about the golf outing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Franklin Education Foundation at FEF@fboe.org. Those unable to attend can also donate to the FEF via check, c/o Franklin Borough School, 50 Washington Avenue, Franklin, NJ 07416.