Franklin Band wins title 4 years in a row

| 15 Jul 2024 | 01:31
    The Franklin Band marches in the 173rd annual Inspection Day Parade in Port Jervis, N.Y., on Saturday, July 13. (Photo provided)
    The Franklin Band wins trophies for Best Appearing Musical Unit in the Inspection Day Parade in Port Jervis, N.Y., in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The Franklin Band participated in the 173rd annual Inspection Day Parade in Port Jervis, N.Y., on Saturday, July 13, marching alongside the Franklin Fire Department.

The band was awarded the Best Appearing Musical Unit trophy for the fourth year in a row.

The band will perform a free concert from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28 in the pavilion at the Firemen’s Memorial Park, 46 High St., Franklin.

Bring blankets, chairs and coolers.

The music will include classics, classic rock and “fun” pieces.

Anyone interested in joining the band in concert or on parade may send email to thefranklinband@gmail.com