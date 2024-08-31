Franklin Band rehearsals begin Tuesday

The award-winning Franklin Band will hold its first rehearsal for the new season is Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Franklin Borough School Auditorium.

Rehearsals are Tuesday nights unless school is closed. Set up is at 7 p.m. with rehearsal from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

New members are welcome. The band includes middle and high school students, college students and adult. The adults include professional musicians, current/retired music educators and people who stopped playing after school who decided to pick up their instruments again.

For information, send information to thefranklinband@gmail.com