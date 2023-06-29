Fourth of July events near you

Friday, June 30

NEW JERSEY

Lake Hopatcong – Since at least the early 1950s, the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club has sponsored the annual Fourth of July fireworks display. Fireworks begin at dusk at the club. Rain date is July 8

West Milford – The township’s fireworks begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9:45 p.m. at the field behind West Milford High School. Gates close at 8:45 p.m. $10 per car. Rain date is July 1.

Saturday, July 1

NEW JERSEY

Franklin – The borough will host fireworks night at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Pond. There will be live music by Glenn Roberts and the Cranked Up Country Band, food and free parking.

NEW YORK

Goshen - The Great American Weekend is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2. The carnival will be open during the weekend, including 4 to 8 p.m. June 30. More than 150 craft vendors, live music, food and children’s activities will be in downtown area.

Greenwood Lake – Independence Day celebration begins with a parade at 11 a.m. down Windermere Avenue. Centennial Ball Drop at noon in Winstanley Park. Local band the 105s will perform at 6 p.m. at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, where there will be a food and beer truck. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Middletown – 2023 Stars & Stripes Celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. with a Disney tribute band. Fireworks at dusk at Fancher-Davidge Park.

PENNSYLVANIA

Honesdale – The Greater Honesdale Partnership will hold fireworks on top of Irving Cliff at 9 p.m. Fireworks are set to burst after the Wayne County Creative Arts Council event in Central Park. Rain date is July 7.

Sunday, July 2

NEW JERSEY

Lake Mohawk – Fireworks are back again with a bang after the sun goes down. The fireworks are launched from Lake Mohawk’s Beach 1, with spectators able to watch from a boat or nearby spots in Sparta. Rain date is July 3.

NEW YORK

Monroe – At the village’s Independence Day Celebration, enjoy food, drinks and live music. Festivities start at 4 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on the Millpond. Rain date is July 3.

Monday, July 3

NEW YORK

Middletown – Independence Day fireworks at Orange County Fairgrounds will begin at 6:30 p.m. Free event.

Port Jervis – Fireworks will begin at dusk at Point Peter in Elks-Brox Memorial Park.

Tuesday, July 4

NEW JERSEY

Newton – Annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 10 a.m. on the Green, at the intersection of Routes 206/94 and Spring Street. American flags and patriotic signs are welcome. Bring lawn chairs.

Augusta – The Sussex County Miners will play the New Jersey Jackals at 7 p.m. at Skylands Stadium. Fireworks will follow the game. After the Hometown Heroes Night game, local fire, police and EMS units will parade around the ballpark. Food vendors will be available.

Sparta – The annual Sparta Township Fourth of July parade, hosted by the Sparta Elks, will begin at 11 a.m. at Sparta Elks #2356 on West Shore Trail. The parade will be followed by an awards ceremony in Dykstra Park with food and refreshments.

Vernon – Bring blankets and chairs to the annual fireworks show, presented this year by Mountain Creek Resort at Red Tail Lodge. The event starts at 5 p.m. with live music, a petting zoo, Skyrides and the Alpine roller coaster, which will remain open until 8 p.m. Fireworks starts at nightfall. Admission fee of $20 per car of four, all proceeds will be donated to the Vernon and Highland Lakes Fire Department.

NEW YORK

Bethel – Fireworks begin at dusk overlooking White Lake.

Cornwall – A parade and fireworks are among the festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an Artisan Craft Fair, pet show and many family-friendly festivities. Go online ti cornwall4th.com for the itinerary.

Goshen – Red, White & BOOM! at LEGOLAND. The park will have extended hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Live music and fireworks are included in the cost of admission.

Highland Falls – Fifth annual Fourth of July Firecracker 5K and Children’s Fun Run. Runners and walkers will start at Dunkin Donuts and follow a designated route beginning at 8 a.m. The race is rain or shine. Family fun activities, food vendors and games at Roe Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. in the park.

PENNSYLVANNIA

Hawley Borough – Annual Fourth of July parade will march from Riverside Park to Bingham Park. Parade steps off at noon. Anyone who wants to join the parade is more than welcome.

Lake Wallenpaupack – The Independence Day Fireworks begin at dusk. Seating is available at the Wallenpaupack Area High School. The Chamber of the Northern Poconos has presented the fireworks since 1975. The event is made possible by the donations of local businesses, residents and visitors.

Saturday, July 8

NEW YORK

Chester – The town’s Block Party offers food, fun, music and fireworks, which begin at dusk. Bring a blanket and chairs.

Port Jervis – The 172st annual Fireman’s Day Parade. Line up at 1 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Consists of eight divisions. Starts at the intersection of Sussex and Ball streets and runs throughout the city.

Saturday, July 29

NEW YORK

Montgomery – Orange County Freedom Fest will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Thomas Bull Memorial Park. Live music by Black Dirt Bandits, food trucks, fireworks and more.