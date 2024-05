The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main St., will hold a Fish & Chips Dinner by Tastefully British on Saturday, May 11.

The dinner will include fish or chicken, fries, carrots, cabbage salad, rolls, dessert, cold drinks, coffee and tea.

Take-out orders will start at 4:30 p.m. and the eat-in dinner is from 5 and 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $18 for adults and $7 for children.

Call 973-827-6444 by Wednesday, May 8 to purchase tickets. No tickets will be sold at the door.