Farmer holds strong lead in county commissioner race, unofficial results show

Jack DeGroot, 24, of Wantage had a strong lead in a three-way race to be the Republican nominee for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners, according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s office at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Damaris Lira in the November election. All current commissioners are Republicans.
In the unofficial results, DeGroot had 5,896 votes compared with 3,284 for incumbent Herbert Yardley, who was seeking a third term on the board. Nicholas D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education, had 1,868 votes.
Just after midnight, Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and her running mate, Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, appeared to be leading in a five-way race for two seats in the state Assembly.
With 83 percent of the votes counted, the Associated Press estimated that Fantasia and Inganamort each had about a quarter of the votes. They were followed by Josh Aikens of Lafayette and his running mate, Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski, each with slightly more than a fifth of the votes. Sparta lawyer Robert Kovic had about 5 percent of the total.
The current Assembly members in District 24, which includes all of Sussex County, did not seek re-election.
Assemblyman Parker Space, R-24, was uncontested in the Republican primary for the state Senate seat now held by Steve Oroho, R-24. Oroho will retire at the end of his term in December.
Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-24, also plans to retire then.
Republican primary voters in Sussex County went to the polls Tuesday to pick their nominees in local, county and state races.
In addition to the state and county races, there were local races for Township Committee in Andover, Hampton, Stillwater and Wantage and for mayor in Stanhope.
All results are unofficial. Mail-in ballots postmarked by June 6 will be accepted until June 12. Provisional ballots will be counted after all mail-in ballots are counted. Please check back for updates.
NJ ASSEMBLY (D-24)
Two open seats
Dawn Fantasia
Sussex County: 5,821
Morris County: 1,298
Warren County: 230
Total: 7,349
Mike Inganamort
Sussex County: 5,248
Morris County: 1,350
Warren County: 211
Total: 6,809
Josh Aikens
Sussex County: 4,792
Morris County: 943
Warren County: 349
Total: 6,084
Jason Sarnoski
Sussex County: 4,384
Morris County: 937
Warren County: 398
Total: 5,719
Robert Kovic
Sussex County: 1,144
Morris County: 201
Warren County: 55
Total: 1,400
SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONER
One open seat
Jack DeGroot: 5,896
Herbert Yardley: 3,284
Nicholas D’Agostino: 1,868
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Thomas Walsh: 408
Michael Lensak: 315
John Carafello: 202
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
David Hansen: 381
Philip Yetter: 369
Michael Rathbun: 174
STANHOPE MAYOR
Eugene Wronko: 240
Patricia Zdichocki: 117
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Lisa Chammings: 488
Arlene Fisher: 150
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Justin Vander Groef: 910
Justin Dudzinski: 375