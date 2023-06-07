Farmer holds strong lead in county commissioner race, unofficial results show

Jack DeGroot, 24, of Wantage had a strong lead in a three-way race to be the Republican nominee for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners, according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s office at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Damaris Lira in the November election. All current commissioners are Republicans.

In the unofficial results, DeGroot had 5,896 votes compared with 3,284 for incumbent Herbert Yardley, who was seeking a third term on the board. Nicholas D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education, had 1,868 votes.

Just after midnight, Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and her running mate, Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, appeared to be leading in a five-way race for two seats in the state Assembly.

With 83 percent of the votes counted, the Associated Press estimated that Fantasia and Inganamort each had about a quarter of the votes. They were followed by Josh Aikens of Lafayette and his running mate, Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski, each with slightly more than a fifth of the votes. Sparta lawyer Robert Kovic had about 5 percent of the total.

The current Assembly members in District 24, which includes all of Sussex County, did not seek re-election.

Assemblyman Parker Space, R-24, was uncontested in the Republican primary for the state Senate seat now held by Steve Oroho, R-24. Oroho will retire at the end of his term in December.

Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-24, also plans to retire then.

Republican primary voters in Sussex County went to the polls Tuesday to pick their nominees in local, county and state races.

In addition to the state and county races, there were local races for Township Committee in Andover, Hampton, Stillwater and Wantage and for mayor in Stanhope.

All results are unofficial. Mail-in ballots postmarked by June 6 will be accepted until June 12. Provisional ballots will be counted after all mail-in ballots are counted. Please check back for updates.

NJ ASSEMBLY (D-24)

Two open seats

Dawn Fantasia

Sussex County: 5,821

Morris County: 1,298

Warren County: 230

Total: 7,349

Mike Inganamort

Sussex County: 5,248

Morris County: 1,350

Warren County: 211

Total: 6,809

Josh Aikens

Sussex County: 4,792

Morris County: 943

Warren County: 349

Total: 6,084

Jason Sarnoski

Sussex County: 4,384

Morris County: 937

Warren County: 398

Total: 5,719

Robert Kovic

Sussex County: 1,144

Morris County: 201

Warren County: 55

Total: 1,400

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONER

One open seat

Jack DeGroot: 5,896

Herbert Yardley: 3,284

Nicholas D’Agostino: 1,868

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Two open seats

Thomas Walsh: 408

Michael Lensak: 315

John Carafello: 202

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Two open seats

David Hansen: 381

Philip Yetter: 369

Michael Rathbun: 174

STANHOPE MAYOR

Eugene Wronko: 240

Patricia Zdichocki: 117

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

One open seat

Lisa Chammings: 488

Arlene Fisher: 150

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

One open seat

Justin Vander Groef: 910

Justin Dudzinski: 375