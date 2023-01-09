Dispose of rechargeable batteries safely

While they may not power your devices anymore, used batteries can contain a residual charge that could create a potential spark if not properly recycled.

Improper battery disposal has caused an increased number of fires in New Jersey recycling centers, solid waste facilities and garbage trucks, resulting in millions of dollars in damage and putting lives in danger.

Rechargeable batteries, such as lithium ion, should never be placed in trash or recycling bins. Instead, residents should tape the battery terminals or place them into individual plastic bags and bring them to a collection site.

Residents may find the closest battery drop-off site by calling 1-877-2-RECYCLE or www.call2recycle.com.

“As more toys, power tools and other small electronic devices utilize rechargeable batteries, we need every Sussex County resident to be diligent in identifying and properly recycling these potentially hazardous batteries. By increasing battery safety awareness, we can prevent potential incidents at our landfill”, said Dawn Latincsics, recycling coordinator at the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA).

The MUA provides rechargeable battery collection at its Recycling Center at 34 Route 94, Lafayette, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

For information about used batteries, go online to www.avoidthespark.com