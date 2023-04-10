x
DAR honors essay contest winners, outstanding teacher

| 10 Apr 2023 | 10:33
    Allyn Perry. left, chairwoman of the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the DAR, poses with essay-contest winners, from left, sixth-grader Hannah Truesdell, eighth-grader Cameron Jones, fifth-grader Arjun Kabse and seventh-grader Carmine Scotto. (Photos provided)
    The 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History was awarded to JoAnn DaSilva, left, of Newton High School. At right is Allyn Perry. chairwoman of the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the DAR.
The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored winners of an essay contest for students in grades 5-8 at a recent reception.

The contest challenged young writers to imagine that they were delegates at the 1775-76 Continental Congress and to discuss the important issues facing their colony.

Contest winners were fifth-grader Arjun Kabse, sixth-grader Hannah Truesdell, seventh-grader Carmine Scotto and eighth-grader Cameron Jones.

The chapter also honored the 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History: JoAnn DaSilva of Newton High School. Each year, a local educator is nominated to receive this recognition.