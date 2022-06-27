County library to offer ‘Get to Know Your Gadget’ classes

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will be offering three classes aimed at seniors and their smart devices. “Get To Know Your Gadget” will be presented at the main library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton, on two Saturdays: July 16 and July 30, from 11 a.m. to noon. Each class is limited to 10 participants and their favorite, or must frustrating, device. Professor Maria Barca of Seton Hall University will be on hand to explain the commonalities of most smart devices, as well as help individuals navigate their device of choice. Though targeted to seniors, anyone aggravated with their device and eager to learn more, is welcome to attend.

Being an SCLS cardholder is not required, but is highly recommended for anyone interested in attending another technology-centric class slated for July 23 — “eBooks and eAudio 101: Everything You Need to Know to Read and Listen Digitally.” During this class, also scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the main library, Professor Barca will instruct attendees on how to use the SCLS website and download the necessary apps to access their large, and ever-expanding collection of eBooks and eAudio, all free to anyone with an SCLS library card.

“So many people think they won’t enjoy reading digitally,” stated adult services librarian Louisa Bann, “and then they try it! For people starting to have vision problems it can be a real game changer. You can enlarge the type, adjust the contrast to make it pop more, or turn down the brightness to rest your eyes – it’s very adaptable to an individual’s needs. Not to mention you can take 20 eBooks on vacation and still have plenty of room to pack your socks!”

Registration for all three events is required and can be accomplished online through the Events Calendar link at sussexcountylibrary.org, or by visiting or calling the main library at 973-948-3660. Additional events are scheduled for August at the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon, and more may be added based on need. SCLS library cards are free to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Sussex County (except Sparta). To learn more, stop by your local branch or go to sussexcountylibrary.org.