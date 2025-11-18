County forms film commission to attract entertainment industry

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners has created a film commission aimed at positioning the county as a hub for creative industries and economic growth.
The commission brings together nationally recognized creatives, industry veterans and civic leaders to guide the county’s film ecosystem.
“The creation of the Sussex County Film Commission marks an exciting moment for our region,” Commissioner Director Chris Carney said in a Nov. 12 press release. “This group brings a tremendous depth of industry knowledge and community connection that will ensure we are ready to participate in New Jersey’s expanding film economy.”
Early goals for the commission include achieving county-wide certification under the Film Ready New Jersey program, building on initiatives by municipalities such as Sparta and Newton.
Working with local governments, Sussex County Community College and industry partners, the commission aims to attract productions, create jobs and expand creative opportunities for residents and businesses.