Council to weigh agreement with Optimum tonight

The Jefferson Township Council will consider renewal of the utility right-of-way lease for Optimum at its meeting Wednesday, July 19.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong.

Councilman Jay Dunham said two companies have utility right-of-way leases with the township: Verizon and Optimum.

The council also has invited Planet Networks, based in Newton, to bring cable service to the township.

“We need more cable service competition here in Jefferson,“ Dunham said, citing numerous complaints from residents about Optimum, which provides telephone, internet and cable television to subscribers.

He urged residents to attend the meeting. “This will provide residents who have service issues with Optimum a chance to express their concerns.”

He added, “The biggest complaint that I have received stems from the lack of competition with Optimum.”