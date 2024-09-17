Council plans to buy firetruck for $2.1M

The Hardyston Township Council introduced a bond ordinance to finance the $2.1 million purchase of a new firetruck at its meeting Aug. 28.

A public hearing and final vote on the plan will be Wednesday, Sept. 25.

At a special meeting Aug. 8, council members opposed a resolution to place a nonbinding referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot asking voters whether the township should spend an amount not to exceed $2 million for the purchase of a new ladder truck for the Hardyston Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Anthony Rosta asked the council to support the purchase of the ladder truck for safety of residents, according the meeting minutes.

The ladder truck now in use is about 20 years old.

Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Ionta opposed the idea of a referendum and asked if all future capital purchases would be subject to referendum.