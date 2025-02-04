Council considers historic district

The Borough Council discussed making a large area of Franklin Borough a historic district at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The idea of a historic district was suggested when Franklin received state and federal funds for replacement of the Franklin Viaduct on County Route 631 (North Church Road) more than a decade ago.

Matthew Sinke, director of the county Engineering Division, said borough officials need to decide how much of the land near the viaduct should be included in the historic district so remaining permits may be closed.

Tom Jones, a historic preservation planner, said Franklin meets all of the criteria for historic status and that doesn’t happen often.

The historic designation could boost tourism, which would benefit local restaurants and other businesses, he said.

Historic designations may be local, state or federal and they can make the borough eligible for grants and/or tax credits for projects, Jones said.

“It does not control or restrict the private homeowners in the zone,” he added.

Councilman Concetto Formica asked, “Once in the zone, how does one get out of it if they want?”

Jones responded that such a request would be unusual but it can be done. The more common way for a historic district to change is because of a disaster, such as a hurricane or fire, that destroyed the area.

Councilwoman Patricia Carnes asked, “Can a property owner opt out if they desire?”

Peter Olieman of Van Cleef Engineering Associates said opting out shouldn’t be an issue because private homeowners have no obligations because of the designation.

Jones said the borough would send letters to homeowners to see if they want to be included in a historic district. The only way homeowners would be affected is if the council approves an ordinance imposing restrictions in the district.

The next step in seeking the designation would be for the borough to send an information package to the state, he said.

Planning board support

John Christiano, chairman of the Planning Board, told the council that board members have heard the options and voted to move forward with seeking the designation.

The board also would like to seek a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) designation.

Formica said he was concerned that no official notice about the historic designation was sent for the presentations to the Planning Board or council.

Phil Crabb, chairman of the borough’s Historical Preservation Commission, pointed out that miners came to work in Franklin from all over the world.

Resident Virginia “Ginnie” Littell, widow of the late state Sen. Robert Littell, spoke about Franklin’s history and urged officials to embrace its importance.

Rene Zierold, a local fifth-grade teacher, said, “Give this gift to your children.”

After the meeting, Formica said he was concerned about the possibility of restrictions and additional costs to taxpayers. “I feel with the magnitude of the area covered by the application, the property owners need to be properly notified and informed with the information needed to reach a decision on what they want to see happen with their property.”

Mayor John Sowden said, “Growing up in this town and belonging to a family that has been here well over 106 years, I felt this part of the project should be completed. I feel it would be a great disrespect to my family and all of the citizens of our town that have lived here before us to help make this town what it is today if nothing is done.”

Affordable housing

In other business, the borough’s planner, Jessica Caldwell, discussed the state’s new affordable housing requirement for Franklin.

The state says the borough must add 381 units based on its assumption that 68 acres are available for development.

She believes that many of those acres cannot be developed because of their size or shape.

A recalculation says about 42 acres are available, permitting 261 units. Franklin must file that amendment with the state by the end of June.

Councilman Stephen Skellenger said a mobile Motor Vehicle Commission vehicle will be in Franklin on Saturday, March 30. Appointments may be made starting at the beginning of March.

Michael Christensen asked the council for an extension of time for completion of his Eagle Scout project. He is making a memorial for borough residents who served in the nation’s wars.