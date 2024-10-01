x
Cops & Cods

Augusta /
| 01 Oct 2024 | 10:23
    <b>The Sussex County PBA Local 138 hosts a Fish &amp; Chips Dinner to raise money for its Good and Welfare Fund on Sept. 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Jen Cerra of Frankford with axes for throwing.</b>
    <b>Dinner guests play cornhole.</b>
    <b>Marty Lewis of Matamoras, Pa., and Mike Weber of Vernon.</b>
    <b>Joyce Baiyer of Hamburg and Lillian Bappas of Vernon.</b>
    <b>Fred Moser and Emily Rutledge, both of Wantage.</b>
