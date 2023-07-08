Concert tonight in Hardyston park

Hardyston’s Concerts in the Park series starts Saturday, July 8 with Country Express, which plays classic country songs as well as some by newer country artists and rock ‘n’ roll classics from the 1950s and ‘60s.

The free concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m.

The series continues with Mile 39 on July 15, Snake Oil Willie on July 22 and the Kootz on July 2.

Movies in the Park are scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturdays in August.

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. No alcohol or pets allowed.

For information, call Hardyston Township Recreation at 973-823-7020.