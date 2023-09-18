x
Community gathers for Hamburg Day

HAMBURG. The annual event features games, vendors, food and live music.

Hamburg /
| 18 Sep 2023 | 04:53
    HD1 Ryan Rogers, 9, of Hamburg reaches the top of the rock wall at Hamburg Day 2023 on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    HD2 Logan Arxer, 7, of Hamburg stands in front of a bounce house with a slide at the Hamburg Day celebration.
    HD3 Tommy Gardner performs at the annual event.
    HD4 From left are Hamburg Police Officers Trevor Floyd and Mark Collova, Sgt. Christopher Kellenbach, Detective Jordan Descafano, Officers Matt Dobrowelski, Ryan McDermott and Mike Marcone, and Cpl. Jen Vanderweade.
    Nicholas Ramos, 9, of Hamburg climbs the rock wall.
    Gabe Villagomez and Rebecca Dorney represent the Wallkill Valley Community Coalition.
    Elise McGaughran and Scott Knapp man the Operation Helping Hand table.
    Beth Weite was representing Mary Kay beauty and skin care products.
Borough residents celebrated Hamburg Day with games, vendors, food and live music Sunday, Sept. 17.

The crowd increased as the afternoon progressed on the beautiful September day.

Tables were manned by police officers, who were holding a free raffle, as well as vendors, such as Mary Kay consultant Beth Weite, and nonprofit organizations, including Operation Helping Hand, a collaboration of the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and local police chiefs.

At a table for the Wallkill Valley Community Coalition, Rebecca Dorney, an employee of the Center for Prevention & Counseling, was joined by Gabe Villagomez, a member of the Wallkill Youth Group.

“The group is a place where you get to know yourself and other teens in a comfortable environment,” he said.

For children, there were a rock climbing wall and a bounce house with a Spiderman slide.

Tommy Gardner, a singer-songwriter for the past 25 years, entertained the crowd. “I have been writing and playing music before CDs came and went,” he said.