Community gathers for Hamburg Day

Borough residents celebrated Hamburg Day with games, vendors, food and live music Sunday, Sept. 17.

The crowd increased as the afternoon progressed on the beautiful September day.

Tables were manned by police officers, who were holding a free raffle, as well as vendors, such as Mary Kay consultant Beth Weite, and nonprofit organizations, including Operation Helping Hand, a collaboration of the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and local police chiefs.

At a table for the Wallkill Valley Community Coalition, Rebecca Dorney, an employee of the Center for Prevention & Counseling, was joined by Gabe Villagomez, a member of the Wallkill Youth Group.

“The group is a place where you get to know yourself and other teens in a comfortable environment,” he said.

For children, there were a rock climbing wall and a bounce house with a Spiderman slide.

Tommy Gardner, a singer-songwriter for the past 25 years, entertained the crowd. “I have been writing and playing music before CDs came and went,” he said.