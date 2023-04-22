Comedian to perform tonight in Ogdensburg

A Beefsteak Dinner and performance by comedian Allan Finn is scheduled Saturday, April 22.

The evening is sponsored by the Ogdensburg Recreation Association.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Firehouse, 1 Firehouse Lane.

Tickets are $70 per person or $500 for a table of eight. All tickets must be purchased by Friday, April 7 with cash or check only.

For tickets, send email to rgandarinho77@gmail.com or call 201-916-8094.

The price includes entertainment, salad, pasta, French fries, sliced beef tenderloin served on sliced French bread, coffee, tea and ice cream cake roll.