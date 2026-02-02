x
Chili open raises funds for Project Self-Sufficiency

Augusta. About 180 people signed up for a chili fundraiser, which raised money for Project Self-Sufficiency. The event also featured outdoor golf in the snow.

Newton /
| 02 Feb 2026 | 11:00
    Tom and Liz Neary of Hamburg are shown with Mackenzie and Rob Carney of Branchville.
    Tom and Liz Neary of Hamburg are shown with Mackenzie and Rob Carney of Branchville. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Tom Neary of Hamburg tees off.
    Tom Neary of Hamburg tees off. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Katie Ketner of vernon, Kim Christensen of Shohola, Pa., Brian Culler of Vernon, Jessica Sickel of Newton, Mary Palmer of Sparta and Jason Silfies of Roxbury are shown.
    Katie Ketner of vernon, Kim Christensen of Shohola, Pa., Brian Culler of Vernon, Jessica Sickel of Newton, Mary Palmer of Sparta and Jason Silfies of Roxbury are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)