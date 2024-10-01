Home
Chicken BBQ fundraiser
Augusta
/
01 Oct 2024
Jane Morse and Sylvie, Lilah, Louden and Paige Lockburner of Frankford at the Sussex County Board of Agriculture’s annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
About 250 people were expected to attend the dinner.
Tim VanderGroef, a local country singer, performs at the event.
Karen Pritchard of Branchville and Lynne Pritchard of Hampton Township.
Ken and Lois Zurich of Stockholm.
