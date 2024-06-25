Changes urged at new Route 23 intersection

A petition asking the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to make changes to the new four-way intersection at Holland Mountain Road, Route 23 and Snufftown Road in Stockholm is being circulated by residents who say it hurts traffic flow and may create safety problems.

The petition, posted online at change.org, was created by Hardyston resident Julie Lacatena.

It says a regulation at the new traffic light at the intersection of Holland Mountain Road and Route 23 restricts drivers from turning right on red from all sides of the intersection, causing unreasonable delays.

“This new traffic light configuration lacks efficiency and causes stagnation, particularly during the morning and afternoon commutes.”

Lacatena said she planned to present the petition to the Hardyston Township Council at its meeting Wednesday, June 26.

Before the changes, a blinking yellow light faced Route 23 north and south and a blinking red light faced drivers on Holland Mountain Road as part of a three-way intersection.

As part of the newly configured four-way intersection, which includes Snufftown Road, traditional red, yellow and green traffic lights face each direction. Also, there are left-hand turning lanes in both directions on Route 23 for drivers turning onto Holland Mountain Road and Snufftown Road.

Hardyston resident Brian Pacheco said he sent an email to the DOT about the issue earlier this month and was told that someone would be contacting him about the matter. As of Friday, June 21, he had not heard back.

“The no-turn-on-red should be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said. “After 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., there’s not a lot of traffic.”

He called the situation aggravating, “especially for someone like me who leaves for work at 11 a.m. and has to wait at the light when there is no traffic coming in both directions.”

Pacheco said he is worried that some drivers, likely out of frustration, may start to disobey the no-turn rules.

Steve Schapiro, press manager for the DOT, said he would gather information about the intersection and provide a comment when appropriate.

Attempts to reach Hardyston Township Manager Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer for comment were unsuccessful.