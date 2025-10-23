CERT Offers course in disaster rescue operations

In response to community concerns about wildfires, floods and other natural disasters, the Stillwater chapter of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will offer its Basic CERT Training Course from Nov. 10-15.

The free course is open to people of all ages and backgrounds who want to learn how to prepare and protect their families, homes and communities from extreme weather events. It is offered only once a year and is taught by professionals.

“Preparing for natural disasters is serious business and has become an urgent priority for all of us in Sussex County,” Stillwater CERT coordinator Maureen Tsadilas said. “This program is an extraordinary opportunity for lay people to gain critical skills in a short span of time. We are so fortunate to be able to offer this training right here in Sussex County.”

CERT training equips volunteers to take on simple tasks, such as gathering pertinent information while waiting for professional responders to arrive at an emergency scene. It also covers fire prevention, first aid, and identifying and treating shock and psychological trauma. Trainers emphasize that personal safety is the highest priority.

Participants who complete the training will receive a certificate of achievement and a backpack with safety equipment. Certified participants will be eligible to take part in rescue work under the supervision of a team leader, who will delegate tasks based on the member’s skills and circumstances.