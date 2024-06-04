Ceremony marks day of remembrance

Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10152 in Ogdensburg celebrated past and current veterans during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27 at Heaters Pond.

Before the ceremony, VFW members presented awards to the families of two life members who served during World War II: Stephen Macko and John Hornyak.

Macko died in 2018 at age 92, and Hornyak died last September at age 98. Both served in the Navy.

The Ogdensburg Elementary School band with a few high school band members, directed by music teacher Ray DeLear, played the National Anthem along with other patriotic melodies.

Bailey Gandarinho read an order issued by John Logan, commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, in 1868 to observe Memorial Day on May 30.

Joseph and Rosemary Mora received a blanket created by members of Christ Church in Newton for their service in the armed forces.