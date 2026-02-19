Center for lifelong learning announces March workshops

The Center for Lifelong Learning at Sussex County Community College, a collaboration between the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, and the college, will host three workshops in March.

Mixed Media Art Workshop

Whimsical Tree of Life will be held March 18 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the Art Gallery, Room C107, near the entrance to the B Building. Professor Sherry Fitzgerald will lead the free, three-and-a-half-hour beginner-friendly workshop. Intermediate artists also are welcome.

Participants will explore layering, collage, masking, sponge painting, sgraffito and impasto techniques to create a “Whimsical Tree of Life.” Materials, including paint, ink, paper, oil pastel and pencils, will be provided. No previous experience is required.

Hands-On Learning

Introduction to Drawing is a six-part class taught by Professor Michael Hughes, a practicing artist and member of the SCCC fine arts faculty. The course will focus on developing observational drawing skills and hand-eye coordination. Topics include line, proportion, perspective, composition, texture, and the study of light and shade.

Classes will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturdays — March 21 and 28; April 11, 18 and 25; and May 2 — in the Art Gallery, Room C105, near the entrance to the B Building. The cost is $30. Participants should park behind the Horton Mansion or in the main parking lot at the campus entrance.

Community Journalist Certificate Program

This program returns for a third year with grant funding. The free program helps participants develop skills to cover community-centered news in their hometowns and throughout the county.

The course begins March 3 and is available in person and online. In-person workshops will meet on eight consecutive Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the SCCC Media Center: March 3, 17, 24 and 31; and April 7, 14, 21 and 28. The online course is offered asynchronously.

Professor Cheryl Conway, a community reporter and newspaper editor, will teach the course. Participants should be computer-savvy. Attendees are advised to park in the upper parking lot behind the L Building, cross the pedestrian bridge and take the elevator to the first floor. The Media Center is next to the library.