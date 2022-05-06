Camp Invention coming to Oak Ridge

Camp Invention(r), a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to White Rock Elementary School the week of July 11.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame(r) (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship - all in a fun and engaging environment.

In the unprecedented times we’re all experiencing, with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors - the NIHF Hall of Famers.

The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines to help provide a healthy, safe and fun environment.